Top choir bring 1,000 years of music for festive concert at Leamington church

Celebrated singers will perform works from the past 1,000 years at St Mark’s church in Leamington on Saturday December 17.

The Choir of Clare College Cambridge will present Lullaby My Jesus. The programme includes music from ninth century plainsong through traditional carols, works by Bach, Mendelssohn and Praetorius to others by living composers like Bob Chilcott, John Rutter, Master of the Queen’s Music Judith Weir and Roderick Williams, the popular and internationally acclaimed baritone who lives in Kineton.

The choir will perform this programme in St John’s Smith Square in London before coming to Leamington and then goes on tour to Holland for four concerts.

The concert is organised by Leamington Music. Director Richard Phillips said: “Leamington Music is very pleased to be bringing one of the top Cambridge college choirs to the town and also to be putting the concert on in the splendid setting of St Mark’s Church, with its fine acoustic for choral music.

“The programme is really imaginative and resonates with our policy of putting on music that other local promoters ignore.”

Visit www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk or call 334418 to book or for more information.