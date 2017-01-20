Thriller favourite comes to Kenilworth theatre

A classic thriller comes to the stage in Kenilworth this month when the Talisman Theatre presents Dial M for Murder.

Written by Frederick Knott, a directed by Gill Bowser, the play involves a fiendish murder plot and a women wronged.

The story is known to many through the 1954 Hitchcock film starring Grace Kelly and Ray Milland. This in turn was adapted from Knott’s Broadway and BBC hit play written two years earlier.

Dial M for Murder tells how Tony Wendice, played by Sean Glock, has married his wife Sheila, played by Karen Scott, for her money and now plans to murder her for the same reason.

He blackmails a scoundrel he used to know into strangling her for a fee of £1,000 and arranges a brilliant alibi for himself.

Max Halliday, one-time lover of Sheila Wendice is played by Phil Spencer, the Machiavellian scoundrel Captain Lesgate is played by Colin Ritchie and taking the role of the insightful Inspector Hubbard is John Nichols.

The set has been designed by John Ellam.

Director Gill Bowser said: “The plot has many fascinating twists which are only unravelled fully in the final few lines of the piece.

“With such a talented cast exploring themes such as greed and jealousy which fester around a love triangle, we hope to keep packed audiences on the edge of their seats.”

The play runs each night from Monday January 30 to Saturday February 4 at 7.30pm. There is also a matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday February 4.

Tickets cost from £8.50.

Call 856548 or visit talismantheatre.co.uk to book or for more information.