Show to revisit Christmas past

Some 600 years of Christmas music, songs and stories come to the Loft Theatre in Leamington on Sunday December 11.

Acclaimed historical musicians GreenMatthews, with special guest Jude Rees, present a festive romp beginning in the Middle Ages and ending in the 20th century.

The show, A Brief History of Christmas, is a whistle-stop tour of the origins of our midwinter festivities. It features long-forgotten songs and tales as well as some familiar and well-loved carols.

The first half takes in 600 years of music – featuringmusic and songs played on archaic instruments such as cittern, shawm and rauschpfeife, as well as more familiar instruments such as guitar, flute,oboe and accordion. and all helped along byGreenMatthews’ trademark wit and humour.

The second half is a retelling of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, using song, drama and music to bring the classic story to life in a riot of sound and colour.

The show starts at 8pm. Standard tickets cost £12, with concessions £10. 50.

Call 800360 or visit loft-theatre.co.uk to book or for more information about the show.