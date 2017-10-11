Man who pranked Theresa May with a P45 heads to Warwick Arts Centre

Simon Brodkin comes to Warwick Arts Centre this month in the guide of Lee Nelson - the man who handed prime minister Theresa May a pretend P45 last week.

His show Serious Joker comes to the venue on October 21 as part of a national tour.

After a year that saw him make the acquaintance of figures including President Donald Trump, Simon Cowell and Sir Philip Green,Channel 4 secured exclusive and unrestricted access to Simon in 2016 as he lifted the lid on the months of meticulous planning and preparation that go into pulling off a successful stunt. Britain’s Greatest Hoaxer aired on the channel in February 2017.

Simon created one of the more memorable images of 2015 when, as Premier League footballer Jason Bent, he showered disgraced FIFA president Sepp Blatter in bank notes at the organisation’s headquarters in Zurich, live on TV in front of world’s press. Previously Simon has joined Kanye West onstage during the rapper‘s headline set at Glastonbury, gate-crashed a prime-time Saturday night broadcast of The X Factor and joined the England football team ahead of their flight to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Simon has written and starred in Lee Nelson’s Well Good Show and Lee Nelson’s Well Funny People on BBC Three. As Lee, he has hosted and twice appeared as a guest on Live at the Apollo (BBC One), and has also performed on shows including Sunday Night at the Palladium (ITV) and The John Bishop Christmas Show (BBC One), as well as releasing a live stand-up DVD. In 2015 and 2016, Simon toured the country as Lee with his show Suited & Booted, his fourth sell-out nationwide stand-up tour. Simon’s additional TV credits include Channel 4’s Comedy Gala, Absolutely Fabulous (BBC One), and Children In Need (BBC One). He has taken six solo shows to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where he won the Writer’s Guild Award for Best Newcomer.

Visit leenelson.com to book.