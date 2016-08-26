Kenilworth play looks backstage at pantomime

A show depicting the sometimes fractious life behind the scenes at a pantomime can be seen at The Priory Theatre in Kenilworth.

Look Behind You by Daniel Wain will be staged from Wednesday September 7 to Saturday September 17.

Many see pantomime as a cross-dressing, thigh-slapping, wise-cracking world, where men are women, monkeys talk and dreams come true.

But behind the scenes lies a bad-mouthing, two-timing pressure cooker that is the backstage reality.

A spokesman said: “Whether you love panto or hate it there is something in this dark comedy play for you. Daniel Wain’s tragicomic panto-within- a-play chronicles both the on and off-stage lives of the cast and crew of a repertory production of Dick Whittington that is rapidly going downhill even on the opening night.

“The traditional family pantomime? Oh no, it isn’t!”

The show is not suitable for children.

For tickets visit www.priorytheatre.co.uk or by phone on 03336663366.