Hall’s transformation to become old Peking

There will be a chance to cheer for the villains and boo the dastardly villains when the classic pantomime Aladdin comes to Lighthorne Village Hall next week.

The production by Lighthorne Drama Group runs from Wednesday November 30 to Saturday December 3.

The audience will be invited cheer on the exploits of the young lamp-wielding hero, Aladdin and his love Princess Mandarin, hiss the villain, Abanazar and be prepared to be dazzled by the glamorous costumes of Widow Twankey, the dame.

The traditional family panto, written by Alan Frayn and directed by Martin Thornton and Dawn Gazey-Lewis and will be performed each evening with a matinee on the Saturday afternoon.

Tickets for the Wednesday and Thursday evening performances are £12 each, to include a hot supper, and for the Friday and Saturday performances £15 each, also to include a hot supper. The doors and bar open at 7.30pm with performances at 8pm.

To see the Saturday afternoon matinee are £7 for adults and £3 for children.

There is no hot meal on the Saturday afternoon but refreshments will be on sale. The doors will open at 2pm and the performance will start at 2.30 pm.

Tickets are available from Colin and Ann Such on 01926 651411 or colinsuch@polane.plus.com.