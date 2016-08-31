Four different plays coming to The Loft in Leamington

A children’s novel, Shakespeare, Wilde and a murder will be the four shows put on by the same company in Leamington Spa.

Heartbreak Productions presents Ratburger, The Tempest, The Importance of Being Earnest and Murder on the Terrace from Wednesday September 7 to Saturday September 10.

Based on the David Walliams’ book, Ratburger is suitable for the enitre family with Zoe having lost her pet hamster but her lazy stepmother Sheila doesn’t care.

The Tempest is the group’s tribute to Shakespeare and harness the humour and theatricality of the play.

The Importance of Being Earnest is transposed from the end of the nineteenth century to the eve of the Great Depression performed by a party of Bright Young Things with plenty of pace that lets Wilde’s conversational wit shine.

Murder on the Terrace – a brand new play, written by David Kerby-Kendall. It is a tongue in cheek, al fresco spoof of a whodunit with plenty of stylish audience interaction and witty repartee drawing on Agatha Christie and Downton Abbey for inspiration.

For more details or to book tickets visit www.loft-theatre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 0844 493 4938.