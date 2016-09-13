Stars line up for Spa Centre show

An exhilarating evening of music sung by some of the country’s best crossover-classical singers is promised in Leamington this month.

The Ultimate Cross Classical Concert features much-loved songs from musicals and the classical world, with a number of nationally recognised singers taking part.

Faryl Smith was only 13 years when she reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent. In 2009 she released her first album, which became the fastest selling classical debut album in chart history. She has gone on to release two more successful albums.

Faryl has performed for the royal family and at cup finals and has sung with classical greats Jose Carreras and Placido Domingo.

Karl Loxley lives in Coventry and discovered his ability to sing in a school production of Les Miserables. He reached the knockout stages of BBC One’s The Voice and has more than a million Youtube hits.

Karl has performed in various parts of the world in theatre productions, prom events and his own sell out concerts.

Catriona Murray is classically trained and has toured with Paul Potts and more recently Collabro performing at some of the largest concert halls in the country.

Classical Reflection consist of identical twins Naomi and Hannah Moxon who also appeared on The Voice last year. This year released their first album The Vow and have performed in a number of concerts.

Also appearing will be the Sing Well Community Choir whose members have experienced physical and emotional problems and find singing helps them to feel well again.

The concert takes place at the Spa Centre on Saturday September 24 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £18. Visit www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk or call 334418 to book.