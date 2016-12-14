Star of TV and film at Christmas celebration in Warwick

He’s appeared in villainous guises in blockbuster films and hit television series.

But Julian Glover will show his warmer side when he appears at St Mary’s church in Warwick on Sunday at a Christmas concert.

A veteran of film, television and the theatre, Julian has appeared in dozens of movies, plays and TV shows in a career spanning more than 50 years. Primarily a classical stage actor, he has also been a familiar face on TV, appearing most recently in Merlin and as Grand Maester Pycelle in the cult series Game of Thrones.

During the 1980s, Julian achieved fame in Hollywood, most notably with appearances as the General Maximilian Veers in The Empire Strikes Back and the ruthless villain Aristotle Kristatos in the James Bond film For Your Eyes Only. More recently he voiced the giant spider Aragog in the film version of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

His celebrated career led to Julian being appointed CBE in the 2013 Queen’s Birthday Honours List for his services to drama.

He will join The Saint James’s Singers as a reader for the concert, which will feature a blend of familiar and less well known carols, including several favourites for the audience to join in.

Julian will read the only lines relating to Christmas which we can find in Shakespeare, plus words by Kipling, Laurie Lee and others.

The concert starts at 7.30pm.

Call 07502 939498 to book. Tickets will also be available on the door.