Specials man celebrates diversity at Belgrade concert

Coventry 2 Tone hero Neville Staple headlines a concert in the city this weekend celebrating the area’s cultural diversity.

The evening at the Belgrade Theatre will be hosted by BBC radio presenter Brody Swain and will include acts from a wide variety of musical genres such as gospel, Polish music, Bhangra, reggae,rock and spoken word.

Leading the line-up will be The Neville Staple Band, which includes his wife and event organiser Christine Staple. Neville is most famous for being a vocalist in Coventry band The Specials, achieving huge success with hits such as Ghost Town, A Message to You Rudy and Too Much Too Young.

The evening’s line-up continues with Asian Music collective, Offlicence and the award winning Bhangra dance group Gabhru Panjab De. Also taking to the stage is Ruder Than U, a band that grew out of the smash-hit Belgrade Theatre musical, Three Minute Heroes.

Diversity Rocks follows on from Rock Against Racism, a movement which sparked marches, festivals and concerts across the UK, aimed at fighting racism through music, from 1976 to 1981. It also marks the 35th anniversary of Coventry’s Festival Against Racism which was held at the Butts Stadium in Coventry in 1981.

The concert takes place on Sunday October 16. Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for under 18s. Call 024 7655 3055 or visit www.belgrade.co.uk to book.

Diversity Rocks is part of a series of talks, workshops, exhibitions and activities taking place at the Belgrade Theatre in October to mark Black History Month.

As part of the festival, the Belgrade is staging Paradise of the Assassins. The adaptation of Abdul Halim Sharar’s most famous is work set in medieval Persia and tells the story of young lovers who have eloped and are on their way to Mecca to sanctify their marriage. After spending a night rough in the Alburz mountains, Zamurrud is kidnapped by the Assassins and held prisoner in a man-made Paradise. In order to be reunited with his love, Hussain must renounce his faith.

The play runs from Thursday October 13 to Saturday October 15. Call 024 7655 3055 to book.