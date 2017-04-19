Spa Opera to take West End style to Kenilworth theatre

Spa Opera will be venturing into new territory for its annual spring concert next week.

For the first time, the Priory Theatre in Kenilworth will play host to the event, which will take place on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29.

The concert will be titled Curtain Up! and feature many popular songs from musicals.

Spa Opera chairman Neville French said: “We are delighted to be using the Priory Theatre for the concert and potentially introducing our group to a new audience in Kenilworth.

“We will be performing some lively and fun ensemble pieces from current West End musicals as part of the concert, alongside a number of popular solos and duets.

“We look forward to welcoming both regular and new supporters at the end of April, but for those who can’t make it, we will be performing again later in the year.

“We are taking a break this year from putting on our usual main production at the Spa Centre in October – but we’ll be returning with an exciting show in 2018.”

Tickets are available from the ticket secretary on 01789 842008 or from Neville Charles Hair, 41 Park Street, Leamington.

Visit www.facebook.com/spaopera for more details.