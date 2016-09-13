Russians bring ballet classics for families to the Belgrade

Performers from Russia are bringing two much-loved ballets to the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry next month.

Russian State Ballet and Opera House present The Nutcracker on Wednesday October 12 and Swan Lake on Thursday October 13.

The Nutcracker continues to capture the hearts and imagination of generations of theatre-goers. It is renowned as an introduction to ballet for anyone who has never experienced it, featuring snow flurries, sweets, princes, magic, love, victories and defeats, and Tchaikovsky’s rousing score.

Swan Lake is similarly popular, not least due to Tchaikovsky’s instantly recognisable and timeless score, but also the great Pas de Deux, Pas de Quatre andDance des Petits Cygnes. It is known for capturing the full range of human emotion in scenes ranging from the splendour of the palace ballroom to the moonlit lake.

The productions are directed and choreographed by former Bolshoi Ballet soloist Konstantin Uralsky.

Producer Alexej Ignato said: “We are constantly on the lookout for new challenges, to ensure that our opera and ballet audiences get a chance to experience a wide spectrum of various classic pieces”.

Call 024 7655 3055 to book.