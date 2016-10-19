Reality bites characters in Noel Coward classic at Kenilworth theatre

Bad behaviour, love, quarrels, friendship, decadence, champagne and golf all feature in the next production at the Priory Theatre in Kenilworth.

Fallen Angels by Noel Coward is set in the mid 1920s. It tells the story of two naughty wives, two complacent husbands, one new maid and the imminent arrival of an amorous French man, and looks at what happens when longing becomes reality.

The show stars Natasha Lewis, Mahalia Carroll, Teresa Robertson, Chris Cortopassi, Ben Wakeling and Richard Terry.

Director Lynda Lewis said: “Fallen Angels was very nearly banned before reaching the stage in 1925 for its depiction of women behaving badly – or rather, just like men!

“We’ve had a lot of fun and laughter working on this witty yet insightful play and we’re looking forward to entertaining our audiences with a great night out.”

Fallen Angels is running from Tuesday October to Friday November 4. Visit www.priorytheatre.co.uk or call 033 366 63366 for tickets.