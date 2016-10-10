Queen Katherine to end Leamington Comedy Festival

Leamington Comedy Festival comes to an end on Sunday, with more comics bringing laughter to the town.

The Royal Pug in Regent Street hosts five comedians tonight (Friday). Tiernan Douieb, Lou Conran, Iszi Lawrence, Jeremy Flynn and Roger Swift bring a range of styles to the pub, from the observational to the punning. It starts at 8.30pm. Tickets cost £11.50.

Also tonight, Ahir Shah comes to the Spa Centre. Ahir wants to believe in a future where democracy flourishes and technology liberates us from work, but he’s also feeling powerless to enact change and increasingly anxious about the state of the world. The show starts at 7.45pm. Tickets cosy £12.50.

Since 2005, The Comedy Club 4 Kids has been getting the best stand-ups and sketch acts from the international circuit to do their thing for an audience of children and their families. It takes place at the Spa Centre on Sunday, is aimed at everyone over six years old and starts at 2.30pm. Tickets cost £9.

And the festival draws to a close in style on Sunday when Katherine Ryan headlines a night at the Spa Centre. With appearances on BBC One’s Live At The Apollo, Let’s Dance for Comic Relief, BBC Two’s Mock The Week, QI and Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats and many more, Katherine is fast becoming one of the nation’s most sought-after comic talents.

The evening also features Irish comic and star of Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Keith Farnan, and winner of ITV’s Show Me The Funny, Patrick Monahan, along with Lloyd Griffith and Howard Read.

The show starts at 8pm. Tickets cost £23.

Visit leamingtonspacomedyfestival.squarespace.com to book and for more information.