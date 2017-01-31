Pride, prejudice and panto fun in Austen-inspired show in Southam

Anyone who’s ever dreamt of a cross between Mr Darcy and Prince Charming is in for a treat in Southam this weekend.

The Grange Players present a pantomime with a fairytale twist on the Jane Austen classic Pride & Prejudice, from Friday February 3 to Sunday February 5.

Austen Translation is full of favourite fairytale and panto characters, songs, slapstick and humour – but all injected into the regency love story of Elizabeth Bennet meeting the haughty Mr Darcy.

The show tells how Mr and Mrs Bennet are seeking suitors for their fairytale princess daughters: Belle, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Rapunzel & the Little Mermaid. Mr Darcy is recast as the Beast, Bingley as Prince Charming.

Rumplestiltskin, instead of Mr Collins, is the slimy villain trying to get his grubby hands on the Bennets’ house, with the help of the Wicked Witch of Wellesbourne and the dastardly cad, Pinocchio.

Co-writer and director Gideon Wilkins said: “We have had great fun working with Austen’s story of pride, pomp, bias and assumptions, all mingled in with princes, dragons, witches and pantomime dames.”

The show takes place at the Grange Hall at 7.30pm on the Friday and at 2.30pm on the Saturday and Sunday.

Visit facebook.com/thegrangeplayers to book or for more information.