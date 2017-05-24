Possession is the theme of a Pinter classic at the Loft in Leamington

Harold Pinter’s enigmatic and thought-provoking Old Times takes to the stage at the Loft Theatre in Leamington next week.

Born in London in 1930, Pinter was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2005 and is widely acknowledged as one of the leading playwrights of the 20th century.

Written in 1970, Old Times is a haunting, poetic and often blackly comic play. It tells of married couple Deeley (Rod Wilkinson) and Kate (Lorna Middleton), who are being visited by Kate’s friend Anna (Mary MacDonald). Close friends at one time, the two women have not seen each other for many years. The strained atmosphere of their reunion is made worse by Deeley’s suppressed jealousy of their former intimacy and his secret lust for Anna. As Deeley and Anna compete for possession of Kate’s affections and memories, she resolutely remains contained, in control, not to be “possessed” by either.

Director William Wilkinson said: “This elegant, witty play is Pinter brilliantly at his most compelling.

“The dialogue crackles with scalpel-like precision, and the grip and fascination of the shifting relationships of the three characters never lets up.”

Old Times runs from Saturday, June 3, to Saturday, June 10, with a performance each evening at 7.30pm and at 5pm on Sunday. Visit www.loft-theatre.co.uk to book.