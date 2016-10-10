Orchestra telling stories with concert of Eastern wonders

Musicians from the Warwickshire Symphony Orchestra will treat their audience to an evening of musical storytelling tomorrow (Saturday).

The concert, titled An evening of Fantasy, includes masterpieces from Russia and Eastern Europe including the much loved overture to Romeo and Juliet by Tchaikovsky and Scheherazade by Rimsky-Korsakov, which will be joined by the lesser-knownScherzo Fantastique by Josef Suk.

Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet overture, based on Shakespeare’s play, is an ever-popular concert piece. It is a dramatic work which tells the story of the two lovers and their warring families through a medley of themes and motifs. Completed in 1880, this version is the third composed by Tchaikovsky, and has been used frequently in television series and films.

Scheherazade, a suite in four movements, was described by Rimsky-Korsakov as a ‘kaleidoscope of fairy-tale images and designs of oriental character’ and features a soaring violin solo. Composed in 1888, it is based on One Thousand and One Nights.

The concert is the first one of the orchestra’s 77th season, and is conducted by Roger Coull, the orchestra’s principal conductor.

It takes place at All Saints’ church in Leamington at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £14 and £18 with half price concessions available. Call 850385 to book.