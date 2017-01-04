New Coventry play looks at the issue of surrogacy in ‘hub’ of India

A new play exploring the global and personal implications of India’s surrogacy industry opens at the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry this month.

Running from Saturday, January 24, to Saturday, February 4, Made in India is a drama about motherhood and blood ties between women and nations, produced by the Belgrade Theatre and Tamasha in association with Pilot Theatre.

The play tells of three women who meet in a surrogacy clinic in Gujarat, each with their own motivations – Londoner Eva, village girl Aditi and clinic owner and businesswoman Dr Gupta.

India has been regarded as the world’s ‘surrogacy hub’, one of a handful of countries legally offering commercial surrogacy to parents internationally.

Playwright Satinder Chohan said: “I felt compelled to write a play with surrogacy at its heart as it is such a controversial subject loaded with conflicting emotion, culture and politics.

“I felt connected to the subject as, with my Indian village roots, the Indian women acting as surrogates that I had read about in news stories could be any number of my female relatives or, indeed, myself if my parents had taken a different path in life. At the same time, I wanted to explore the wider global issue of which surrogacy is a part – the commodification of everything.”

Tickets are priced from £10.50. Call 024 7655 3055 to book.