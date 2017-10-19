Thousands enjoy '80s extravaganza at the Ricoh Arena

Generations united at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday night to see some of the biggest 1980s music stars roll back the years.

Around 8,000 people flocked to the Stepback 80s Concert at the Ericsson Indoor Arena to see a star-studded line up boasting Tony Hadley and Jason Donovan take to the stage.

Kim Wilde

Others entertaining the crowd on the evening were Paul Young, T’Pau, Nik Kershaw, Kim Wilde and Go West.

Songs that got the biggest cheers of the night included Tony Hadley numbers True and Gold, as did Jason Donovan’s rendition of Especially For You and Too Many Broken Hearts.

Go West were also on top form, belting out hits including King of Wishful Thinking and We Close Our Eyes, while Kim Wilde reminded people of her chart-topping talent by performing Kids In America among other hits.

Nick Eastwood, chief executive at the Ricoh Arena, said: “It was brilliant to see people of all ages coming together to celebrate what was a memorable decade of music.

Peter Cox of Go West

“The format of the night was unique with so many big names performing one after the other, and they all did a fantastic job of taking fans on a music journey through the era.

“Attracting stars like Tony Hadley and Jason Donovan to the Ricoh Arena and Coventry is another feather in the cap for both our venue and the city, and can only strengthen Coventry’s case in its bid to become UK City of Culture in 2021 with the final decision looming.”

The Stepback 80s concert was organised by Coventry-based Showtime Promotions.

Dan Nelmes, director at Showtime Promotions, added: “'80s music is experiencing somewhat of a revival at the minute, and that was proven by the number of people that turned out.

“Being a Coventry business, we are doing all we can to put the region on the map when it comes to attracting some of the best music artists, so we are delighted to have pulled off this unique line-up which has attracted people from all over the UK.”