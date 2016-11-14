Stars from the '80s to play big arena show in Coventry

Some of the leading stars of '80s music have been lined up to perform at a top revival gig at the Ricoh Arena next year.

Music fans will be able to turn back the clock as Tony Hadley, Paul Young, T’Pau, Nik Kershaw, Bananarama, Kim Wilde, Go West and other stars of the 80s take to the stage at the StepBack gig in the Ericsson Indoor Arena.

Managers at the Ricoh Arena are hoping the concert, on October 14, will draw a crowd of up to 10,000 at the venue. It is the second major gig to be announced by the Ricoh Arena in the past week, following hot on the heels of Robbie Williams who will play in outdoor bowl next summer.

Around 1,000 StepBack tickets have gone on immediate sale for the event – which is being compered by Smooth FM’s Nigel Freshman – at www.stepbackconcert.co.uk.

The Ricoh Arena has staged a wide variety of concerts in the Ericsson Indoor Arena in the last two years and is confident that this will be a great night.

Andy Gibb, managing director of the Ricoh Arena, said: “This promises to be a really great event. The '80s was a magical decade for music and some of the top acts of that era will be performing in front of a packed house and very much a party atmosphere.

“We have hosted some great UK and international artists over the past 11 years, but this is the first time we have staged this sort of '80s event and we are really looking forward to it. It should be a really great night.

“We promised to regularly bring top acts to perform indoor concerts at the Ricoh Arena, and the announcement of StepBack - comes just days before Catfish and The Bottlemen play a sell-out gig and follows Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Jess Glynne’s shows in the Ericsson Indoor Arena. Tickets are also selling really well for Peter Kay’s Dance for Life in the spring.”

StepBack is being promoted by Showtime Promotions, which is based in Coventry.

Dan Nelmes, director of Showtime, said: “StepBack will be a celebration of the sounds of the '80s, and should be a memorable event.

“We are also looking forward to working with the Ricoh Arena. It is brilliant to have such a great venue on our doorstep and it will be special for Showtime to be bringing this event to our home city. We can’t wait!”

The early bird tickets are £45 including booking fee from www.stepbackconcert.co.uk with only 1,000 released. General tickets will go on sale on March 1, priced £50 plus booking fee.