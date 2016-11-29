‘Outstanding’ young musician composes competition piece for Warwick School

Described by his teachers as a “truly outstanding musician”, Warwick School pupil Sam Young has composed a piece of music to enter the school into a regional music competition.

Having achieved a distinction in his LRSM piano diploma - usually awarded after three years at university - aged 16, Sam now studies composition at the Royal Academy of Music on Saturdays.

The 17-year-old has composed the piece Lux Noxque for soprano voice, choir, soprano saxophone, two celli and piano.

He said: “I was approached by the school’s head of academic music Liz Green about entering the school, for the first time, into the annual Music for Youth festival. We decided from the outset that the piece should be more of an audio-visual spectacle, combining elements that aptly reflect the name, Lux Noxque.

“The piece explores the various timbres and characters that can be created by a small group of instrumentalists and vocalists, journeying through differing levels of light and shade.”

To listen to Lux Noxque, visit vimeo.com/warwickschool/music