JAZZ MATTERS: This week’s jazz round-up (October 7-14)

Chris Ingham previews the best jazz gigs around the eastern region this week (October 7-14)

Friday, October 7

TONY KOFI AND THE ORGANISATION: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £18. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) Multi award-winning saxophonist Kofi leads a group specialising in hard-hitting blues, jazz and funk pieces by Woody Shaw, George Russell, Joe Henderson, Duke Pearson and others. With Pete Whittaker (Hammond B3), Simon Fernsby (guitar) and Peter Cater (drums).

Sunday, October 9

TOMMASO STARACE: (The Alex, Felixstowe, 8pm, free. Details: www.jazzeast.vweb.co.uk) Effervescent Italian saxophonist with Cannonball Adderley and Phil Woods influences, in the company of the Rob Palmer Trio.

RENATO D’AIELLO: (The Bell, Clare, 7.30pm, £10. Details: www.jazz-nights.com) On the same night, elsewhere in the region, another scintillating Italian saxophonist (what were the chances?) and former bandmate of Tony Scott and Art Farmer. Accompanied by the Roger Odell trio, plus an opening set from singer Larraine Odell.

ANDY BOWIE QUARTET: (Tram Shed, Cambridge, 8pm, free) Tenor saxophone-playing philosophy professor leads a quartet presenting a connoisseur’s choice from the modern jazz repertoire.

Monday, October 10

OPEN MIC/JAZZ JAM: (Maddermarket Theatre Bar, Norwich, £5/free for performers. Details: www.norwichjazzclub.co.uk) All instrumentalists and singers welcome for this relaxed evening of impromptu jazz with the Simon Brown Trio.

JAZZ JAM: (The Fat Cat & Canary, Norwich, 8.30pm, free. Details: www.jazzjam.org.uk) Established and friendly jam session led by guitarist Lee Vasey. All instrumentalists and singers welcome for sitting in.

Tuesday, October 11

GILAD ATZMON: (Maddermarket Theatre Bar, Norwich, £12/U25 £6. Details: www.norwichjazzclub.co.uk) Outspoken, fiery and hugely entertaining, the Israeli saxophonist is one of the best nights out in British jazz, with the Simon Brown Trio.

Thursday, October 13

SOLE BAY JAZZ BAND: (Sports Pavilion, Ditchingham, 8pm) Long established traditional group usually featuring Tim Densham (saxophone/clarinet), Ron Hockett (saxophone/clarinet), Bill Brewer (trombone), Ray Simmons (piano), Tony Jullings (bass), Craig Hipperson (drums) and Alan Cugnoni (guitar).

Friday, October 14

CHRIS ALLARD: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £15. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) An experienced session guitarist with credits for Jacqui Dankworth, Gwilym Simcock, the BBC Big Band, Dame Cleo Laine, Sir John Dankworth and Jamie Cullum, Allard steps out with his own group featuring his own subtle originals, with Oli Hayhurst (bass), Charlie Wood (keys/vocals) and Nick Smalley (drums).

FOR THE DIARY

Friday, October 21

TRIO MANOUCHE + 1: (Hunter Club, Bury, 8pm, £12/£6 U25. Details: www.headhunterslive.org) One of the country’s leading gypsy jazz outfits in an entertaining evening of Parisian swing.

Sunday, October 23

EMILY DANKWORTH: (The Apex, Bury, 11.30am, £9.50. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) Part of the Apex’s Sunday Songbook brunchtime sessions, Emily is the latest in the Dankworth musical lineage and is carving a reputation as a sensitive and intrepid song interpreter.