Family affair at Napton

One of Ireland’s most famous musicians will be presenting an evening of folk at Napton Village Hall on Saturday night.

Sean Cannon is to appear alongside his sons James and Robert for the gig.

The trio make a return to the same venue having most recently appeared in Napton on January last year.

The evening of folk music will be played by The Cannons in their inimitable style.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “This is a rare occasion to see these three international performers on the same stage.

“With support from Rustic Roots it will be a night to long remember.

“Sean will soon be touring with the Dublin Legends whilst James and Robert go solo around Europe. Catch them while you can!”

The show commences at 8pm, with the doors opening at 7.30pm.

There will be a licensed bar and light refreshments will be available.

Tickets are limited and people should book for the concert in advance.

Tickets are £10 and can be purchased by contacting Bernard Alsop by email at bernardalsop@gmail.com or by contacting Colin by phoning 01926 812896.