Celebrate the greats with music shows at the Belgrade in Coventry

Frank Sinatra and Jonny Cash are among the legendary artists being celebrated at the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry this month.

Frank Cognoscenti stars in That’s Life – The Sinatra Story on Wednesday June 28. Frank’s 15 year dedication to his performing career has led to appearances on television shows The One Show and Good Morning Britain. He has sung live on BBC Radio 2’s Tony Blackburn’s Golden Hour, and has performed at many private events. The shown journeys from Sinatra’s early recordings through to his biggest hits.

Expect the likes of I’ve Got You Under My Skin, Fly Me to the Moon, Come Fly with Me, My Way and New York, New York alongside captivating set piece recreations.

The Johnny Cash Roadshow visits the Belgrade Main Stage on Tuesday June 20. Clive John will be returning to his roots, adopting the persona of Cash, accompanied by a full live band. Award-winning vocalist Amanda Stone will be joining Clive on stage stepping in to the shoes of June Carter.

The show combines a vast catalogue of unmissable songs from every one of the five decades that the Man in Black’s career spanned.

Fast-forwarding to the golden era of movie music, Iconic will be showcasing some of the best movie tracks of all time on Tuesday June 27. Sing the night away to classics including Purple Rain, Don’t Want To Miss A Thing, Bat Out of Hell, Power of Love and many more.

Those Were the Days promises the ultimate ‘50s and ‘60s music experience on Friday June 9.

Audiences can expect an afternoon of shared laughter as singer Maggie O’Hara, alongside musical entertainers and a star variety line-up, take theatregoers back in time with a memorable music finale to close the spring variety season.

Andy Eastwood, Pete Lindup and special guest star Pete Donegan, son of the legendary ‘King of Skiffle’ Lonnie Donegan, are just a few names that you can expect in this stellar line-up of afternoon glee.

Tickets for all of these shows are on sale now.

Call the theatre box office on 024 7655 3055 or visit www.belgrade.co.uk to book or for more information.