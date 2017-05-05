Alabama 3 to mash it up with Leamington gig

Genre-mashing live favourites Alabama 3 return to Leamington on Friday May 12.

Best known for Woke Up This Morning, which was used for the opening credits of hit TV series The Sopranos, the self-proclaimed “pop, punk, blues, country techno situationist crypto-Marxist-Leninist electro band” released their debut album Exile on Coldharbour Lane in 1997 and have been preaching their gospel across the world since.

Since forming in 1996 the collective have gained a reputation for working hard - they’ve released 11 studio albums - and partying hard.

Vocalist Larry Love said: “At the end of the day we’re lucky. We get paid for mincing around onstage for an hour-and-a-half. I’m not going to complain about that being hard - go work down in a coal mine in Guatemala and see what that’s like.

"We’re aware of how blessed we are, but partying is part of what we do. I think we’re very clever at being stupid. It hasn’t made us much money, but it’s probably what’s kept us alive.”

He is also happy the band are still a going concern, unlike some of their more feted Britpop-era peers. “I see them with wry amusement. I won’t mention any names, but I’ve seen a couple of these bands on the road, and they’re just doing this one album and they don’t look happy. They’ve got red noses and no hair and they don’t look nothing like the posters. I’ve said to a few ‘have you got any new songs?’ and they say ‘we’ve not written anything in 15 years’. It’s like a light has died behind their eyes.”

Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £20.35. Visit www.seetickets.com to book.