2-Tone heroes The Selecter to play Leamington show

The Selecter, the riotous skank machine who exploded out of Coventry in the multi-cultural 2 Tone explosion of 1979, are playing in Leamington in October.

Now reunited around the nucleus of original members Pauline Black and Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson, The Selecter release their brand new album Daylight on October 6. The album also marks a return for one of the first British female stars to shake up gender and racial stereotypes.

Many faces have moved through The Selecter’s line-up since their early days in Coventry. Now a mix of musicians work with Pauline, Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson and producer-writer-arranger Neil Pyzer in a tight-knit team.

The album features ten new songs including new single and opening track Frontline, which has received extensive play on BBC Radio 6 Music. Title track Daylight sings of the straightforward joys and pains of everyday life, whilst Pass The Power is a rallying cry for a newly politicised generation.

The Selecter rose to fame with hits including On My Radio, Three Minute Hero and Missing Words. They play at The Assembly on Thursday October 7, with support from fellow 2-Tone pioneers The Beat Feat. Ranking Roger. Tickets cost £28.50. Visit leamingtonassembly.com to book.