Music, film and more at Kenilworth Arts Festival

Kenilworth will come alive with music, film, theatre and more next week as the town holds its first Arts Festival.

Seven days of events at various venues around the town start on Monday September 12 and end with the free open-air Fiesta in Abbey Fields on Sunday September 18.

Among the artists confirmed to appear are acclaimed singer-songwriters Rachel Sermanni and Luke Jackson, jazz pianist Jason Rebello, award-winning nature writer Rob Cowen and classical duo The Ayoub Sisters.

Kenilworth resident and world-renowned screenwriter Andrew Davies will also be appearing, in conversation with Laura Lankester, who worked with Davies on his recent adaptation of War and Peace with the BBC.

The highly-regarded poet David Morley will be curating an evening of poetry readings on Friday September 16.

Appearing alongside Morley - who won the Ted Hughes Prize for New Work in Poetry in 2016 - are several other leading poets including Sarah Howe, Claire Trévien, Jo Bell, Luke Kennard and Jonathan Edwards.

In addition, the festival programme will include a series of workshops which will offer people the chance to explore their creative side and learn from respected professionals.

Highlights include a songwriting workshop with Rachel Sermanni, a harmonica masterclass with Will Pound, a human rights journalism workshop with Rebecca Omonira-Oyekanmi and a poetry workshop led by poet Jo Bell, entitled 52 Ways to Write a Poem.

Closing the festival on Sunday September 18 will be Fiesta, a free, all-day event in Abbey Fields.

It will feature live music from bands including Winter Mountain, Swing from Paris, Shanade and local collective Mustard & Blood.

Also appearing will be The Fabularium, a theatre company consisting of acrobats, storytellers, musicians and puppeteers.

Visit kenilworthartsfestival.co.uk for more information and full details of events.

Tickets for each event can be bought at the Tree House Bookshop in Kenilworth, Ginger Property in Balsall Common or by visiting wegottickets.com/ kenilworthartsfestival