Leamington’s big week of laughter starts on Friday

Leamington Comedy Festival begins on Friday with an array of top comic talent heading to town.

Russell Kane gets proceedings underway at the Spa Centre tonight with his show Right Man, Wrong Age.

Russell Kane

The multi-award winning comedian, presenter, actor, author and scriptwriter is best known as the host of three series of BBC3‘s Live At The Electric, regular appearances on BBC1’s Live At The Apollo, BBC3’s Unzipped and ITV2’s Celebrity Juice.

Russell was nominated four times for prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Awards before winning ‘Best Show’ in 2010. He then went onto make history as the first comedian to win both the Edinburgh Comedy Award and Melbourne Comedy Festival’s Barry Award in one year.

His new show deals with ageing, asking whether we are ever the ‘right’ age.

Tom Walker plays Jonathan Pie, a respected news reporter for a respected news broadcaster - but who hates the news. His show at the Spa Centre on Saturday October 8 aims to reveal the truth behind recent news events both home and abroad. Jonathan Pie is known particularly through his appearances on the television channel Russia Today, which he left in July.

Tape Face

Festival favourite and “German comedy ambassador” Henning Wehn promises an evening of Teutonic jolliness at its best at the Spa Centre on Sunday October 9.

One of the finest new material comedy nights in the country, Reckless Comedy, comes to the Royal Pug in Regent Street on Monday October 10, with a mix of performers ranging from professional TV comics trying out new jokes to local acts taking their first steps in the comedy world. It starts at 8pm.

The Fat Pug in Guy’s Cliffe Road hosts a comedy quiz on Tuesday October 11, the same night that Shappi Khorsandi appears at the Spa Centre, A star of Live At The Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Friday Night with Jonathan Ross, Have I Got News for You and Q.I., Shappi’s new show is called Oh My Country – from Morris Dancing to Morrissey, in which she celebrates the 40th anniversary of her arrival in Britain.

And world-renowned silent physical comic The Boy with Tape on His Face - now known as Tapeface - brings his unique show to the Spa Centre on Wednesday October 12.

Call 334418 for tickets.