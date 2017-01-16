Journey to Japan in new Leamington art show

Exquisite images of Japan as it looked around 100 years ago are going on show in Leamington.

Journey Through Japan will open on Friday January 20 and run until April 2 at Leamington Art Gallery and Museum.

The touring exhibition, on loan from the Horniman Museum & Gardens in London, will be complemented by a selection of works from the gallery’s own collection.

Journey Through Japan presents a selection of intricate lantern slide photographs taken in the early 1900s , depicting the landscape of Japan during that era.

The photographs were taken by Marjorie Bell and her cousin Leslie. In 1903, Marjorie left her home on a sheep station at Shelford in Victoria, Australia to travel around Japan with her mother Hester and cousin Leslie.

They took photographs and wrote a diary during their two-month journey through the country. This record of their visit will be displayed alongside items from Leamington Spa Art Gallery & Museum’s own collection of Japanese objects, prints and ceramics. Most of these items were acquired during visits to Japan and the remainder were made in Britain and demonstrate the influence Japan and its culture had on Western design.

Adult workshops and family events are taking place at the gallery to tie in with the exhibition.

Eleanor Allitt will be giving a natural beads workshop, where participants will making unique necklaces using versatile composite fibre to shape, paint and process their own jewellery. It takes place on Saturday February4 from 11am to 4pm. Places cost £20 per person. Call 742700 to book.

Taiko West’s James Barrow will be giving Taiko drumming workshops on Saturday February 18. Sessions are free but places are limited. Call 742700 to book. The workshop is suitable for ages six and above. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

And Kiyoko Naish will be giving Japanese calligraphy workshops on Saturday March 18. Visitors will come away with a bookmark with their name in Kanji. Workshops are £7 per person. Call 742700 to book. The workshop is suitable for children aged eight and above and adults. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Visit www.warwickdc.gov.uk/royalpumprooms for more information.