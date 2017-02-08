Half-term activities aplenty for families across county

Families can enjoy a host of events around Warwickshire this half-term holiday.

There is a chance to celebrate the RSC’s forthcoming Rome season in Stratford with a special stage fighting workshop inspired by Caesar’s battles on February 24. Participants can then show off their skills to family and friends with a demonstration at the end of the day.

The British Motor Museum in Gaydon is challenging visitors to build a life size Mini out of Lego bricks and join in with a week of automotive themed brick building challenges. ‘Brick week’ will enable visitors to complete their own brick section which they will then hand over to professional model builders to assemble into the Mini model.

A week of ‘Awesome Archaeology’ is promised at Kenilworth Castle from February 20 to 24. Visitors can meet the intrepid adventurers and see artefacts gathered from their digs around the world, as well as take part in coin rubbing and facial reconstruction and digging for finds in

Leamington Spa Art Gallery & Museum is offering families the chance to take part in a Taiko drumming workshop on February 18. Discover the amazing sounds of the big drums of Japan, explore a hidden talent or discover a new passion for percussion. The workshop is suitable for children aged six and above.

Visit shakespeares-england.co.uk for more details.