Giant fun is in store for all in panto at Priory Theatre in Kenilworth

Pantomime favourite Jack and the Beanstalk promises to keep families entertained in Kenilworth this month.

The show, written by Steve Boden, runs at the Priory Theatre from Wednesday December 14 to Saturday December 31.

It be the last play to be directed by Mark Jefferies, whose association with the Priory goes back decades – and he’s looking forward to bringing festive fun to the stage once again.

Mark said: “It’s amazing to think that the first time I directed Jack and the Beanstalk at the Priory Theatre was 18 years ago.

“This year’s show is a traditional family panto that stays with the original story line, but we have added some panto magic along the way.

The story is about a poor family called the Trotts who live in the village of Much Trumping, which is terrorised by a giant and his henchman Gutrott to pay more and more taxes.

There is also a romance between the beautiful Princess Apricot and Dame Trott’s handsome son Jack Trott. The audience will discover whether Jack will be able to defeat the Giant Bluderbore and save the village.

Tickets cost £10 for adults or £8 for concessions. Visit www.priorytheatre.co.uk or call 0333 666 3366 to book.