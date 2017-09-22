Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From a Chekhov classic to high-octane thrills, there's lots going on...

1 THEATRE

The Cherry Orchard, The Loft Theatre, Leamington, until September 30

As Chekhov himself described it, The Cherry Orchard is a comedy with moments of pure farce, laced with sadness. The play is set in pre-revolutionary Russia and tells the story of a group of people hopelessly incapable of dealing with reality. “The world was moving on and 1904, when the play is set, was like a cauldron waiting to boil over”, said director William Wilkinson. “But this play is no political tract. Chekhov shrewdly chose to tell his story of a fading world as a comedy.”

2 THEATRE

Formula X, Dream Factory, Warwick, until September 30

A cast of 26 young performers take audiences to the edge in an all new adventurous show that fuels the energy of F1 with the skills of circus, movement, theatre, multimedia and sound. Inspired by ideas in the book Chequered Conflict by F1 writer and commentator Maurice Hamilton, the show celebrates the excitement, power and conflict surrounding the sport. It is a hybrid form of presentation that is staged on, in and around the track installation at the Warwick theatre. Audiences will find themselves at the heart of the event. The show is staged with support from Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport.

3 MUSIC

The Neville Staple Band, The Assembly, Leamington, September 22

Neville Staple, known as the Original Rudeboy, is credited with changing the face of pop music. His 35-year career in the music business is well documented, from the early days with The Coventry Automatics, The Specials & FunBoy3 in the late ‘70s and ‘80s, to The Special Beat and various other collaborations during his solo career from the ‘90s up to the present day. Neville’s 2-Tone legacy is huge. 2-Tone fused traditional ska music with punk rock attitude, energy and musical elements. The movement helped to transcend and defuse racial tensions in Thatcher-era Britain. “The music just makes you want to dance,” said Neville. “Even when singing about tough times, everyday things or bad things, the beat makes you want to move.”

4 FAMILY

All Star Superslam Wrestling

Spa Centre, Leamington, September 22

It’s a contest for the official Superslam Heavyweight championship. Expect family-friendly grappling fun.

5 MUSIC

Tribute shows, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, September 26, 27 and 28

The Rick Parfitt and Francis Rossi partnership is brought to the stage in The Quo Experience on September 26, while Someone Like You – The Adele Songbook recreates the hits from three record-breaking albums – 19, 21 and 25 – on September 27. Hand-picked by Adele herself on Graham Norton’s BBC Adele Special, Katie Markham delivers the chart-topping singles including Set Fire To The Rain, Someone Like You and Hello. And Bobby Socks and Blue Jeans celebrates a medley of ‘50s and ‘60s music on September 28.

