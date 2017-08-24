Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From family festival fun to escapist art, there's lots to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Pig and Applestock Festival, Naseby Reservoir, August 25 to 27

Bands from all over the country and parts of Europe will be joining DJs, poets, children’s entertainers, traditional craft demonstrations and film installations at the annual extravaganza. Rugby bands The Anteloids and Stupid Boots are on the bill, along with Manchester’s Paddy Steer, Xam Duo from Leeds, Swiss act Love Cans and an array of other acts.

All profits go to the Leicestershire MS Therapy centre, an independent charity providing support and health facilities for people living with multiple sclerosis.

Details: www.applestock.co.uk



2 MUSIC

Camper Calling, Ragley Hall, August 25 to 27

Two of the biggest bands from the 90s Britpop scene are to headline Camper Calling this summer. Liverpool indie rockers Cast will join rock favourites Reef and indie-pop hitmakers Lightning Seeds at the three-day family festival. The bill also includes Space, Ordinary Boys, Musical Youth and Lucy Spraggan, along with an array of vintage acts and emerging talent. Aside from the music, the weekend promises craft workshops, scrumptious street food, a funfair and more.

www.campercalling.com



3 MUSIC

The Three Degrees, Albany Theatre, Coventry, August 26

Known for their glamorous gowns, flawless choreography and soulful voices, The Three Degrees have become one of most renowned and enduring female vocal groups in music history. They have been particularly successful in the UK, achieving 13 top 50 hit singles, notably becoming a musical favourite of Prince Charles. And this weekend’s show is particularly special as one member celebrates half a century with the group. Some 50 years have passed since Valerie Holiday joined the group in 1967. Holiday will be joined on stage by Helen Scott and Freddie Pool as they take fans on a trip through the decades and their catalogue of hits, including My Simple Heart, The Runner, Woman in Love, Take Good Care of Yourself and When Will I See You Again. Holiday said: “The crowd reaction is even better than when we first started out. You don’t just get the ‘grown-ups’ in the audience now – we get a lot of younger people coming down which really is very nice.”

Details: albanytheatre.co.uk



4 ART

Slate@Sea, Slate Gallery, Oxford Street, Leamington, until September 8

Fix those post-holiday blues with an array of artworks inspired by getting away from it all. Some 14 artists are exhibiting, with painting, photography, pottery and jewellery on show. “I can guarantee this exhibition will be calming and beautiful,” said gallery owner Kate Livingston.

Details: www.facebook.com/Slate-Art-Gallery-334313690321426



5 MUSIC

Tribute shows, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, August 30 and 31 and September 1

Relive the golden age of rock’n’roll as Be Bop a Lula celebrates the likes of Gene Vincent, Roy Orbison and Eddie Cochran, dance away to the timeless and countless hits of the Bee Gees at Jive Talkin’ and revel in the work of a musical genius with Signed, Sealed, Delivered - A Tribute to Stevie Wonder.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk