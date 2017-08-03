Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From an art extravaganza to one of Leamington's favourite bands, there's lots to enjoy...

1 FAMILY

Art in the Park, Jephson Gardens, Leamington, August 5 and 6

It’s time to roll up, roll up to this year’s circus-themed Art in the Park festival. Enjoy 150 artists, makers and designers who will be creating, demonstrating and selling their work during the free-to-attend event.

The town’s famous Victorian elephant trainer Sam Lockhart, who was also a circus acrobat, has inspired the annual festival, so visitors can expect lots of juggling, plate-spinning and clowning around.There will be various circus-inspired activities with workshops ranging from making a felted elephant to juggling balls.

Event organiser Carole Motionhouse Youth and Leamington & Warwickshire Academy of Dance will transform the Clock Tower area, while 26 musicians will provide entertainment. Early morning yoga, Indian drummers, choirs, harpists and jazz music will feature throughout the event, while food producers will be cooking up treats and The Leamington Wine Company will have a pop-up Gin & Rum Palace, and there will be award-winning ice cream from Swirls.

Details: www.artinpark.co.uk



2 PHOTOGRAPHY

Leamington Spa Photographic Society, All Saints’ Church, Leamington, August 4 and 5

The society’s Style Group is holding a three-day exhibition. Ten Style Group members undertook a challenge to photograph 10 subjects over 10 months. Shown together on panels by subject, the varied and amazing images provide a fascinating take on “style”.

Group co-ordinator Stefan Shillington said: “Our Style Group photographers are very much individuals with quite different styles. There should be something for everybody – with perhaps some surprises!”

Details: www.lsps.org.uk



3 FAMILY

1960s Vintage Day, Compton Verney, August 5

Complementing Bridget Riley’s timeless works from the 1960s currently on show at the gallery, Compton Verney will be running another of its Vintage Days. Snap up some fantastic vintage finds at Ruby’s Vintage & Retro Fair, get an authentic 60s-style hairdo in a pop-up salon and keep the little ones entertained at the seaside.

Details: compton

verney.org.uk

4 MUSIC

The Shapes, Zephyr Lounge, Leamington, August 4

Leamington cult favourites The Shapes return to their hometown to celebrate their 40th anniversary. Formed in 1977 at the height of punk rock, the band soon developed a reputation for their witty, absurdist works, in contrast to the more overtly political music of many of their contemporaries. The band went on to support numerous major punk and new wave acts, finding fans among the likes of John Peel and Captain Sensible of The Damned, while The Specials played their first gig as a support act to the band. Their light-hearted approach later fell out of fashion and the band drifted apart, until their reunion in 2008.

Details: leamingtonassembly.com



5 FAMILY

Bikerlott, Clemens Street, Leamington, August 6

Clemens Street will be filled with trade stands, food stalls, charity stands and bikes aplenty. Live entertainment includes martial arts, dance, DJ Simon Button and three bands.

Details: facebook.com/events/845640615574568/