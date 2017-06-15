Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From a summer festival favourite to captivating photography, there's lots going on...

1 FAMILY

Peace Festival, Pump Room Gardens, Leamington, June 17 and 18

The annual extravaganza of music, workshops, talks, stalls and performances returns with a packed programme celebrating talent from around the world and promoting a number of local and global causes. Acts include Attila the Stockbroker, Grass Routes, Misty’s Big Adventure, Martian Social Club, Shanade, Songlines and Rosetta Fire. There’ will be plenty of children’s entertainment and exotic food to enjoy, too.

Details: peacefestival.org.uk



2 COMEDY

Katy Brand: I Was A Teenage Christian, Spa Centre, Leamington, June 16

The comical and thought-provoking story of a woman’s adolescent dalliance with evangelical Christianity is an exploration of Katy’s self-imposed conversion and total immersion into a particular manifestation of the faith. One Sunday, aged 13, Katy went to a local church service and became a fundamentalist Christian. From then on she attended church four times a week. She describes herself at that age as an “obnoxious” and “self-important”, but was at least certain she was going to heaven. Now she’s not so sure. Katy will re-live her glory days of certainty, judgement and unrequited love while trying to figure out what was going on in her own head.

Details: www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk



3 THEATRE

Under the Summer Skies: The Proposal and The Wedding

Dream Factory, Warwick, June 16 and 23

The young talents at Playbox Theatre present two Chekhov one-act farces, showing the sometimes bleak playwright at his farcical best in plays exploring money, land, marriage and larger than life characters as their near-hysterical situations boil over. The productions are directed by Mary King and Stewart McGill.

Details: www.playboxtheatre.com



4 PHOTOGRAPHY

The Rooftop Gallery at Ginger, The Old Iron Yard, Warwick, Thursdays to Sundays, June 17 to July 2

Challenging conventional views of landscapes, this photography exhibition by Rob Shuttleworth highlights the human impact on the urban and rural scene. From a lichen-covered dead tree in a commercial forest to the remains of a trawler abandoned in a pristine bay, from the graffiti-covered bridge on a Midlands canal to new shiny city towers, the exhibition showcases the surprising beauty of our changing environment.

Visitors will be challenged to consider their perception of what is truly natural, our relationship with change and how we perceive landscape. There will be a daily slide show and the photographer will be on hand to talk about his work.

Details: warwickshireopenstudios.org/summer/2017/robert-shuttleworth



5 MUSIC

DJ Hazard, The Assembly, Leamington, June 16

Recently given the number 1 DJ award at the Drum n Bass Awards, DJ Hazard has been a catalyst figure to both the genre and dance music as a whole. He has recently been playing some high-profile dates with DJ Hype, with the Glastonbury festival on the horizon.

Details: leamingtonassembly.com