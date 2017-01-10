Feel the force as metal and Star Wars merge in Leamington gig

Any band that combines heavy metal and Star Wars are a force to be reckoned with.

And there’s a chance for music and sci-fi fans in Leamington to experience the combination when Galactic Empire play in the town next month.

The band perform classic pieces from the soundtrack of the Star Wars films written by John Williams – with added noise.

Guitarist Dark Vader said: “These instruments are crude but should be adequate to shred some faces as we journey across the galaxy.”

The band also feature Boba Sett on drums, Bass Commander on bass and guitaists Shadow Ranger and Red Guard.

The band play at the Zephyr Lounge in Spencer Street on Thursday February 9, with their self-titled album die to be released on Friday February 3.

Mr Vader added: “We have been doubling our efforts to complete our debut full-length album in time for the Emperor’s arrival.

“At long last, our preparations are complete. The mighty Galactic Empire will unleash our ultimate weapon in the battle to bring heavy metal to your galaxy. Join us, and together, we can rule the galaxy!”

Doors open at 7.30pm. The show is suitable for ages 14 and over. Tickets cost £11.07.

Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk to book or for more information.