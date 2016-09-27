Explore history with top experts at Warwick's big festival

World-renowned historians and leading experts on our area are taking part in the first Warwick Words History Festival next week.

Events will focus on history and historical writing, fact and fiction and the national and local, and take place in the surroundings of Warwick’s historic buildings.

Special festival guests include acclaimed historians Juliet Barker, Tracy Borman, Nicholas Crane, Tom Holland, Janina Ramirez, Chris Skidmore and Alison Weir.

Local historians and writers featuring in the programme include Graham Sutherland, Anne Langley, David Howe, Dr Christine Hodgetts, Julie Moores, Trevor Langley and Graham Downie.

Festival executive director Helen Meeke said: “The new festival showcases the history and literature of Warwick and the county, as well as a wide range of aspects of our nation’s history.

“The response from the public has been fantastic – many events have already sold out and we look forward to welcoming past and new Warwick Words festival-goers.”

The programme includes walks, talks, workshops, music and song.

Highlights will include a talk on the ‘Ghosts of War’ – those suffering from shell shock after the First World War. Writer Taylor Downing will be telling their story, Based on information hidden away for 100 years in letters, diaries and journals.

Warwick Words History Festival runs from Monday October 3 to Sunday October 9.

See www.warwickwords.co.uk for the full programme.

Tickets are available in person from Leamington town hall, by calling 334418 or by visiting the www.warwickwords.co.uk website.

Tickets can be purchased at the event subject to availability.