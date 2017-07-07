Supermarket’s own brand bubbly ranked as good as Dom Pérignon

If you ever needed an excuse to pop the fizz Co-op’s own brand of champagne wine has been ranked alongside high end brands, Verve Cliquot and Dom Pérignon.

Both the Les Pionniers NV Brut, which retails at only £16.99, and the Les Pionniers 2008 Vintage Brut, which costs only £25.99, were awarded Gold at the Champagne & Sparkling wine World Championships 2017.

The budget friendly bubbly was the only supermarket fizz to win big at the awards and has put it on par with multi-award winning brands Verve Cliquot, Cristal and Dom Pérignon, which cost around 23 times as much as Co-op’s own brand.

Ben Cahill, Champagne buyer at the supermarket, said, “It’s fantastic to see Co-op’s own brand Champagne rubbing shoulders with some of the most esteemed brands in the industry. We travel the globe to source top-quality wine at the very best prices and this win just goes to show that buying award-winning wine doesn’t have to break the bank.”

The Champagne & Sparkling wine World Championships 2017, which raises a toast to the crème de la crème of the champagne world, awarded 127 Gold and 167 Silver Medals at this year’s awards.

Chairman of the judges at The Champagne & Sparkling wine World Championships 2017, Tom Stevenson said: “With the spread of technology and expertise, world-class sparkling [wines] can now be found in countries where the fizz was undrinkable or non-existent 10 years ago.”