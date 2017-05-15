Day of music revisiting Leamington to raise money for charities

A music event will return to the Leamington Assembly, three years after the previous event.

Trinity 2 takes place on Saturday May 27 and aims to raise money for three cancer charities, Cancer Research UK, Teenage Cancer Trust and Macmillan Support.

The bill includes sets by Lonely Robot, the new look Touchstone, Ghost Community and Kim Seviour (ex Touchstone) who will be showcasing her new material.

This will be an all day affair with both afternoon and evening performance sessions with the line-up completed by the dec burke band and A Formal Horse.

The charity rock auction is also returning after its success last time out with memorabilia donated by a host of artists including some very special signed sets by Marillion.

The music and fun goes on to the early hours as Prog Magazine editor and event promoter Jerry Ewing takes control of a rock DJ set at an aftershow party at The Assembly’s sister venue The Zephyr Lounge.

The previous event in 2014 raised more than £9,000 for charities.

For details visit www.leamingtonassembly.com and for further information about the event visit www.trinitylive.co.uk