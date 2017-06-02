Claim discounted entry to a festival for mind and body at Compton Verney

Big ideas mix with tasty food and fascinating activities at the Also Festival at Park Farm in Compton Verney this month.

And readers of the Courier and Weekly News can claim a discount by using an exclusive code when booking.

Created by Salon London, Also Festival brings to life the biggest and boldest ideas from art, science, psychology and philosophy with immersive talks and experiences.

Discussions with authors and professors include assessing the meaning of dreams, Brexit one year on, ancient mythology, psychoactive substance laws, embracing past experiences and much more.

DJs and live musicians provide the soundtrack to the weekend, while Also’s lakeside banqueting tent hosts a broad range of fine dining experiences.

This year’s theme is Truth or Dare as festival-goers of all ages are invited to get involved, with everything from wine tasting to cabaret, extreme song lyric bingo, rave yoga and bringing scents to life through human voices.

Also Festival takes place from Friday June 30 to Sunday July 2.

Weekend tickets with camping start at £120 – but Courier and Weekly News readers can claim a third off the price by visiting http://www.also-festival.com/courier and entering the code DARE17. The offer runs until Friday June 9. Visit also-festival.com for more.