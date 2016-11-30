Beast of a panto coming to Leamington

It is the time of year to cheer for the heroes and boo the dastardly villains as one of the most popular pantomimes of all time comes to Leamington Spa.

This year’s production at The Royal Spa Centre is Beauty and the Beast.

JP McCue plays Dame Dolly Do It, Sean Dodds is Willy Do It and Jamie Sheerman is Pimple. They will be joined by Carly Burns as Beauty, David Gilbrook as Beauty’s father, Emma Jane Wylde as the Enchantress, Daniel Tawse as Eugene and Matt Lee Steer as Beast.

Last year Carly played Cinderella at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax and is delighted to be taking on the role of Beauty at the Spa Centre this year.

She said: “I am looking forward to playing Beauty as although she is kind and gentle she is also quite tough. She isn’t afraid to stand up to the Beast, but at the same time her character allows her to see past appearances.”

Emma Jane Wylde, will play the role of Enchantress. Emma, who is from Coventry, can’t wait to cast some more panto spells.

She said: “Last year I played the Fairy Godmother and this year I get to be the Enchantress so hopefully some of this magical ability will rub off on me soon! I am delighted to be at the Spa Centre this year as it means I get to be at home for Christmas which is wonderful, and I have friends who have appeared in the Spa Centre pantos so I know how great they are.”

Both Daniel Tawse and Matt Lee Steer appeared in Jack and the Beanstalk last year where Daniel was in the ensemble and Matt was probably unrecognisable as he played the king and was also operating the terrifying Giant Blunderbore.

It runs from Saturday to Saturday, December 3 to 31. To book tickets call 01926 334 418 or visit www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk.