Bard inspires Kiss Me Kate on Leamington stage

Shakespeare is the inspiration for the next Spa Opera production in Leamington.

Tying in with commemorations of the 400th anniversary of the Bard’s death, the company is presenting Kiss Me Kate – which has the Taming of the Shrew at its heart.

The musical is written by Samuel and Bella Spewack with music and lyrics by Cole Porter, and features a production of a musical version of Shakespeare’s comedy as a central part of the show.

It is performed as a play-within-a-play, where each cast member’s on-stage life is complicated by what is happening offstage. Musical numbers include Another Op’nin, Another Show, Why Can’t You Behave, So In Love Am I, Wunderbar, Too Darn Hot and of course Brush Up Your Shakespeare.

With a new director, Mark Grady, and musical director, James Suckling, plus a familiar face as their choreographer, Aaron Gibson, Spa Opera is looking forward to producing an enjoyable and melodious show.

Chairman Neville French said: “With all the local events planned this year to mark the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death and with the bard’s home town on our doorstep, Kiss Me Kate seemed the obvious choice for us.

“The company last performed this show in 1987 – almost 30 years ago - so we are excited to revisit it with a new and very talented cast and production team.”

Director Mark Grady said: “Kiss Me Kate is a delightfully well observed commentary on the pompous ego of theatrical types, and the world they inhabit.

“What of course is equally delightful from the audience’s point of view is watching the intrigue, the tantrums, the clashes of personality and the ‘will they, won’t they” relationships.”

The production runs at the Spa Centre from Tuesday October 18 to Saturday October 22. Call 334418 to book.