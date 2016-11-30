Ask for more at festive show coming to Loft in Leamington

Consider yourself at home at The Loft Theatre in Leamington when the family musical Oliver! is performed at the venue for the first time.

Based on the Charles Dickens’ novel Oliver Twist, Lionel Bart’s musical re-telling follows a young runaway orphan and the colourful characters he encounters as he travels through the dark underbelly of London society.

When Oliver is picked up on the street by a boy named the Artful Dodger he is welcomed into a gang of child pickpockets led by the conniving Fagin.

Soon Oliver finds himself accused of a theft that he did not commit and is rescued by a kind and wealthy gentleman to the dismay of Fagin’s violent sidekick, Bill Sykes.

Caught in the middle is the warm-hearted Nancy, who is trapped under Bill’s thumb but is desperate to help Oliver.

A talented cast of over 40 adults, children and dogs will bring the story to life.

Megan Bignall and Oscar George share the title role, with Steve Smith as Fagin, Louise Woodward as Nancy and a host of local canine stars will take it in turns to play Bill Sykes’ dogs!

Oliver! runs at The Loft Theatre, Victoria Colonnade, from Wednesday to Saturday, December 7 to 17, at a variety of times.

Tickets can be booked by visiting www.loft-theatre.co.uk or by calling 01926 800360.