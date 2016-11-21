Rock-climbing ballet dancer who was teased at school now has the last laugh

A Leamington ballet dancer who was teased at school for his passion for the dance is now starring in a major winter production at the Birmingham Hippodrome.

Tom Rogers, a soloist with the Birmingham Royal Ballet, got his own back when the potential schoolyard bullies realised just how strong he’d become on the sports field.

From Friday (November 25), Tom can be seen at the Birmingham Hippodrome in the Nutcracker Suite - the ballet that piqued his own interest in dance when he was just six.

When he isn’t rehearsing for his role as the magical Uncle Drosselmeyer, the 32-year-old unwinds with a spot of rock climbing.

He said: “Yes, I do have to take care. But it’s a real change from the hot and sticky atmosphere of the dressing rooms. And being a dancer gives you lots of transferable skills – you have to be strong, flexible, co-ordinated and learn how to work in a team with others.”

Tom moved to Leamington four years ago with his wife, Victoria Marsh, also a ballet dancer, before giving birth to their son Isaac earlier this year.

He said: “The Nutcracker is a lovely introduction to ballet and definitely one of my favourites.”

The show is on from November 25 until December 13.