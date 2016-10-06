Monarchy and Picasso celebrated at Compton Verney

Two new exhibitions will be opening at Compton Verney later this month.

Queen Victoria in Paris and Picasso on Paper will be available to see from Saturday, October 15, to Sunday, December 11.

Watercolours from the Royal Collection will give a captivating insight into Queen Victoria’s historic state visit to Paris in 1855.

It was the first by a British monarch in over 400 years.

The new exhibition features 44 watercolours generously loaned by Her Majesty The Queen from the Royal Collection – half of which have never been seen in public before.

The exhibition organised by Royal Collection Trust in collaboration with Compton Verney displays the watercolours that were commissioned as mementoes of Queen Victoria’s week in the French capital.

The other exhibiton features a collection of prints from the Museum Kunstpalast, Düsseldorf, bringing fresh attention to Picasso’s often overlooked, yet brilliantly inventive career as a printmaker.

More than 70 works reveal Picasso’s remarkable ability to explore different media and creative techniques, offering a glimpse into the artist’s intimate and passionate domestic relationships.

