A classical way to start your Christmas with top concerts in Leamington and Warwick

Leamington Music is hosting three concerts in December as part of its Christmas Festival.

The group, which has recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, has organised the first for the Lord Leycester Hospital in Warwick. The K’Antu Ensemble play the medieval venue on Friday, December 9.

The six members are directed by Ruth Hopkins, who has devised the programme Dancing and the Divine.

On Tuesday, December 13, as part of the monthly Baxi series at St Mary’s Church in Warwick, Ex Cathedra directed by Jeffrey Skidmore presents An Elizabethan Christmas. Composers featured include Byrd, Gibbons and Tallis, among the big names from the golden age of Tudor music.

The Choir of Clare College Cambridge comes on its tour to Leamington for the first time on Saturday, December 17, to sing in St Mark’s Church on the Rugby Road.

Directed by Graham Ross, the 30-strong choir’s offering encompasses music from the ninth century to living composers like John Rutter, Bob Chilcott and Roderick Williams.

Tickets are on sale at www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk or call 01926 334418. Visit www.leamingtonmusic.org for more details.