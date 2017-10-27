5 things to do in the Leamington area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming to Leamington

1THEATRE

Arlene! The Glitz, The Glamour, The Gossip, Spa Centre, Leamington, November 2

Arlene has worked with stars including Freddie Mercury, Whitney Houston and Elton John, and on smash-hit shows such as Starlight Express. We Will Rock You and Annie, in addition to her role as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing.

She has been an inimitable choreographer and director for more than 40 years, having created the provocative dance group Hot Gossip in the 1970s. Here’s a chance to hear her in conversation and answer any questions from the audience.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk

2 THEATRE

The Vortex, Loft Theatre, Leamington, until November 4

This is the play that turned Noel Coward into a star. Written by the 24-year-old Coward, with a lead role, Nicky, penned for himself, its scandalous storyline of London society’s promiscuity shocked many. Nicky, a young musician, returns from a spell savouring the decadence of Paris, with a fiancée in tow and some dubious new habits. In his absence, his socialite mother, Florence, has amused herself with the latest in a succession of lovers half her age. Whilst the partying and sparkling wit continues, it leads inevitably to an emotional showdown between mother and son.

Details: loft-theatre.co.uk

3 THEATRE

Edith in the Dark, Priory Theatre, Kenilworth, until October 28

A thriller providing a glimpse into the life of a celebrated author takes to the stage. It focuses on Edith Nesbit, weaving together facts about her life as a Victorian woman living in a man’s world and the fictitious meeting of a mysterious stranger at an ill-fated Christmas party. Nesbit is best known for her children’s stories such as The Railway Children and Five Children and It which proved hugely successful. But she had a much darker side to her character and penned a number of ghost stories and tales of terror which are largely unknown and forgotten about today.

Details: www.priorytheatre.co.uk

4 MUSIC

Raphael Wallfisch, St Mary’s Church, October 28

A member of one of music’s most renowned families, Raphael will perform the six Suites for Solo Cello by Johann Sebastian Bach. Bach’s Suites for Solo Cello date from the 1720s and are considered to be among the most important works for the cello and a pinnacle in Western art music. All six suites have preludes and then dance movements, mostly gigues, sarabandes, allemandes, courantes and minuets. Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk

5 MUSIC

The Rat Pack with special guest star Anita Harris, Spa Centre, Leamington, October 27

The cast of the UK’s original and longest running Rat Pack show have achieved many accolades and awards after appearances worldwide, including seasons in The West End, A Royal Command Performance and numerous TV shows including Strictly Come Dancing for The BBC last year. In 2013 it was voted the number 1 Tribute Show by The Agents Association of Great Britain at The National Tribute Awards. They will be joined on stage by the LA Showgirls and Anita Harris.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk

