World greats come to Warwick Arts Centre for new season of music

World-class music from internationally renowned musicians is coming to Warwick Arts Centre in the next few months.

Manchester’s Hallé Orchestra marks the opening of the 2016/17 series on Satuday October 8 with a programme of Dvorak, Liszt and Beethoven. With a history steeped in the Russian way of music-making, Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra visit on Wednesday October 19, and the Czech National Symphony Orchestra visit on Saturday November 12.

The Philharmonia Orchestra, ‘the UK’s national orchestra’, returns on Friday December 2 with some of the best-loved highlights of Swan Lake and The Nutcracker, just in time for the festive season.

Violin phenomenon Nicola Benedetti will ensure the New Year starts with a bang as she headlines a captivating Evening of Chamber Music on Friday January 27. The European Union Chamber Orchestra return on Thursday February 9 with a programme framed by Mozart’s most personal symphony – the tragic 40th – and the rarely-heard Symphony No.57 from Haydn. The ever popular City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra return on Friday March 17 with guest conductor Robert Trevino and on Sunday March 26 the Armonico Consort & Orchestra perform Bach’s powerful St Matthew Passion.

The summer concerts are performed by ‘the nation’s favourite orchestra’, the Royal Philharmonic, on Wednesday May 3 with conductor, Christoph Koenig and violinist Tamsin Little.

And celebrated music director Yuri Simonov conjures up a beautiful evening with the Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra on Wednesday May 24.

As ever, there’s also a programme of more intimate chamber concerts from The Coull Quartet, Artists in Residence at the University of Warwick.

Audiences will also be able to enjoy the best live opera and live ballet at Warwick Arts Centre cinema. New York’s Metropolitan Opera marks its 50th Anniversary of its home at the Lincoln Center and 40 years under the musical leadership of James Levine, with a host of powerful productions, and the Royal Opera House celebrates its 2016/17 with a series of popular and enchanting dance performances.

