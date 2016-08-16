Big names lined up for Leamington Comedy Festival

Top new acts and some familiar faces are on their way to Leamington for this year’s Hobgoblin Comedy Festival.

Acts coming to the Spa Centre include Russell Kane, Katherine Ryan and Shappi Khorsandi, known to millions through their work on television and radio.

Jonathan Pie

They will be joined by the multi-award-winning Mark Watson, politically concerned comic Ahir Shah, silent comedian Tapeface and satirist Jonathan Pie, who made his name through broadcasts on TV station Russia Today.

Russell Kane unleashes another award-winning stand-up performance about growing up and growing down. He performs on Friday October 7.

Tom Walker plays Jonathan Pie, a respected news reporter for a respected news broadcaster - but who hates the news. His show on Saturday October 8 aims to reveals the truth behind recent news events both home and abroad.

Ahir Shah wants to believe in a future where democracy flourishes and technology liberates us from work. But he’s also feeling powerless to enact change, alienated from his fellow lefties, and increasingly anxious about the state of the world after getting caught up in the Paris attacks. He’s got a lot of concern. Fortunately, they’re funny, as audiences will find out on Friday October 14.

Shappi Khorsandi

Shappi Khorsandi’s whip-crack jokes cover a vast array of subjects with a sharp wit, softened only by her mischievous delivery. She performs on Tuesday October 11.

Mark Watson, the multi-award-winning star of BBC’s We Need Answers, Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week and Have I Got News For You and his own cult Radio 4 series Mark Watson Makes The World Substantially Better and Mark Watson Talks A Bit About Life, returns with the follow-up show to his celebrated and successful Flaws on Thursday October 13.

The festival concludes with a grand finale of acts headlined by Katherine Ryan, fast becoming one of the most recognisable face on British TV with appearances on BBC 1’s Live At The Apollo, Let’s Dance for Comic Relief, BBC 2’s Mock The Week, QI, Nevermind The Buzzcocks, C4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats and many more.

For tickets and more information about the festival, which runs from October 7 to 15 and includes a number of other acts, visit leamingtonspacomedyfestival.squarespace.com or call 334418.