Warwick’s new arrival Sood makes excellent first impression

Warwick cricketer James Sood has been voted our Player of the Month for June after amassing 300 runs in his first four games of the season.

Each month, in association with Leamington solicitors Blythe Liggins, we celebrate a cricketer who has done something special, with the winner being presented with a box of six new cricket balls for their club, provided by Blythe Liggins.

Eighteen-year-old James wins the prize for having scored an average of 75 runs in his four outings for Warwick, including an innings of 137.

Before joining Warwick this year, Sood played for Bablake Old Boys. A pupil at King Henry VIII in Coventry, he is now off to Warwick University to read economics.

“I’m really enjoying myself at Warwick,” said Sood. “They’re a great outfit with a lot of team spirit and plenty of talented players.”

He was presented with the prize by Kevin Mitchell, a partner at Blythe Liggins who works in both the commercial department and the firm’s sports law unit and is also chairman of Leamington Cricket Club.

“James has already shown himself to be an exciting batsman this season and I’m sure that there is a lot more to come,” said Mitchell.

“To score 300 runs in only four matches shows what an exciting prospect he is.”